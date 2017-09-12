Florida officers to make calendar for hurricane relief after selfie goes viral

GAINESVILLE, Fl. – Some exceptionally good-looking officers in the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie of them on duty while Hurricane Irma was closing in on the Sunshine State on their official Facebook page, and now they plan to use their newfound fame for good.

“Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering… part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma,” read the caption.

Naturally, thousands of people took notice and were lusting after the boys in blue.

“The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature,” wrote one commenter. “Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled together in the wake of hurricane Irma. I’m a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of.”

“Not even all the water dropped by Harvey and Irma combined could quench the thirst this posts [sic] comments,” wrote another.

The officers added a few updates to their original caption in response to the comments, saying they plan to make a calendar to raise funds for hurricane recovery in Florida.

Read through the comments at your own risk – some of them are pretty wild.