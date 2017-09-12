First Warning Traffic – Tuesday bridge openings and road closures

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

_

NEWPORT NEWS – Starting Wednesday, September 6, and lasting the next two weeks, motorists should expect nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows. Detours will be in place:

Sept. 13-14, and Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

–

ERT WEEKLY SCHEDULE Friday, September 8 to Friday, September 15

DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

I-264 West: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, September 11 through Thursday, September 14 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

NORFOLK – I-64 east exit ramp will close on different nights next week for construction.

I-64 east Exit 281B to Military Highway. That ramp will close Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15, from 11 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES September 10-16

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 10-14, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 10-14, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Yorktown Road at I-64 overpass: September 11-12: Full overnight closures in both directions from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. A signed detour will be in place.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the HRBT September 13-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. At the Willoughby Bridge September 13-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Single-lane closures southbound at the MMMBT Sept. 11-12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures Sept. 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: Sept. 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the High Rise Bridge: September 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 11-14 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. September 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound single-lane closures September 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near US-17 south/George Washington Highway (Exit 296).

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The ramp from I-664 north to Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed September 10-13 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The ramp from I-664 south to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) will be closed September 10-13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from I-664 north to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) will be closed September 10-14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 south to College Drive north (Exit 8) will be closed September 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 south to College Drive south (Exit 8) will be closed September 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from College Drive north to I-664 south will be closed September 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from College Drive south to I-664 south will be closed September 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:

Route 164 Eastbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place: Alternating lane closures September 10-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 interchange and Towne Point Road. The off-ramp from Route 164 to Towne Point Road will be closed September 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From College Drive in both directions, the on-ramp to Route 164 east will be closed September 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp to I-664 north will be closed September 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place:

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures eastbound September 11-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Gates 1 & 2 and I-64 west.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Dual-lane closures eastbound September 11-12 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound September 11-15 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.