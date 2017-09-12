First true road test is ‘personal endeavor’ for 16th ranked Virginia Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. - No. 16 Virginia Tech travels to East Carolina this week for the Hokies' first true road contest of 2017 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Tech was 4-1 on the road in 2016. Three of those wins were all decided by three points. Dating back to 2000, the Hokies are 12-3 (.800) on the road against unranked non-conference foes.

“I think it’s just a little bit more of a personal endeavor to go into someone else’s on campus stadium and try to win a ball game," Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente explained. "We will talk about that, we’ve already started talking about it. It’s just a little bit more of a personal endeavor to go on the road and go into somebody’s stadium on their campus and the discipline and the intensity that it takes to go win a ball game on the road anywhere, to me is a little bit different.”

Tech is 7-3 in 10 meetings with ECU dating back to 2000. In those seven wins, the Hokies have outscored the Pirates by an average margin of 30.4-14.6 and have held ECU to 10 points or fewer in four of those games.