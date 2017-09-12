Chesapeake man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Tuesday to receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Charles McClung, 64, was a member of an online bulletin board dedicated to trading child pornography. The board was hosted on the dark net and had more than 1,500 members.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began an investigation into the board in September 2015. McClung was identified downloading content from the board in December 2015. HSI and other law enforcement executed a federal search warrant of McClung’s residence in Chesapeake and found hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography.

McClung faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on January 17, 2018.