Woman says she found coyote ’embedded’ in car’s grille after 20-mile drive

CALGARY, Alberta – Georgie Knox was driving to work when a coyote darted in front of her vehicle, giving her little time to brake or swerve before hitting it.

Knox, who lives in Airdrie, Alberta had only just started her roughly 20-mile trek to Calgary when she struck the animal. “I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it,” she posted on Facebook Saturday.

She had no idea that the animal was still very much alive until she reached Calgary.

“Upon stopping at a traffic light by my work, a construction woman notified me that there was in fact a coyote still embedded in my car,” she wrote. “When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me.”

Knox said she notified Alberta’s Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, and officers managed to free the coyote. The creature escaped with minimal injuries.

After an appointment with a biologist to make sure he was healthy, Knox said officers released him in Kananaskis, a park system west of Calgary.

“Clearly mother nature has other plans for this special little guy!” Knox wrote.