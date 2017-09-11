Virginia Beach Police investigating double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a double shooting in the 300 block of Weller Boulevard that left two people injured early Monday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:53 p.m. A preliminary investigation suggests that four subjects convened at the location of the shooting when an altercation took place, which resulted in two of the individuals being shot. One adult male and one juvenile male are suffering from non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

All involved parties have been identified and are being detained at this time. Charges are pending.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

