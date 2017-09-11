Teachers selected for 2018 Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education notified eight teaches across the state that they have been selected as 2018 Regional Teachers of the Year.

Teachers were selected from among candidates nominated by school divisions in each of the state’s eight superintendents’ regions. The candidates submitted portfolios highlighting their accomplishments, educational philosophies and community activities.

Teachers were notified during surprised classroom visits, school assemblies and announcements by their division superintendents and Virginia Department of Education representatives.

“In recognizing and honoring these eight teachers, the commonwealth is learning something their colleagues already know,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Each is a leader in public education who goes above and beyond to prepare students for a successful future in our new Virginia economy.”

Governor McAuliffe was in attendance at the announcement in Henrico County, with Virginia Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe also helped with the announcement in Arlington County.

“These teachers expect and inspire high achievement from their students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “The example they set is an inspiration to the teaching profession. We are pleased to recognize them as representatives of the great teaching in classrooms across the commonwealth.” Staples was in Smyth County for the regional announcement.

A panel, including classroom teachers, representatives of professional and educational associations, the business community and 2017 Virginia Teacher of the Year Toney McNair Jr. of Indian River Middle in Chesapeake reviewed the portfolios and selected the eight regional teachers of the year.

Next week, the same panel will interview each of the eight regional teachers to select the 2018 Virginia Teacher of the Year. The decision will be announced on Sept. 18 during a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

2018 Regional Teachers of the Year announced are as follows:

· Greenlee B. Naughton, an English teacher at Highland Springs High in Henrico County (Region 1)

· Theresa A. Guthrie Goltermann, a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) electives teacher at Tabb Middle in York County (Region 2)

· Sarah M. Adamson-Mair, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caroline County (Region 3)

· Michelle Cottrell-Williams, a social studies teacher at Wakefield High in Arlington County (Region 4)

· Russell T. Jennings, an agriculture teacher at Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County (Region 5)

· Karey A. Henzey, a special education teacher at West Salem Elementary in Salem (Region 6)

· Chrystle M. Gates, a music teacher at Chilhowie Elementary in Smyth County (Region 7)

· Tiffany W. Lynch, an English teacher at Park View High in Mecklenburg County (Region 8)