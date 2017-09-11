HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The eighth season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK premieres the week of September 11th on CBS. We talk with Sara Gilbert & Sharon Osbourne about the show and what to expect this season.
Sharon Osborne & Sara Gilbert discuss Season 8 of THE TALK on Coast Live
-
Watch: Nominations announced for 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards
-
VIDEO: STEVE premiere, Tuesday 9/5 at 4pm on WGNT 27
-
One of the hottest couples on cable preview season 3 of Outlander on Coast Live
-
HOMELAND looking for actors and extras for filming in Richmond
-
Ellen premiere features Charlottesville man who pushed fiancé to safety
-
-
HOMELAND to film new season in Richmond
-
Dancers from the stage show Shaping Sound stop by to show us some moves on Coast Live
-
The “lost art” of conversation and how it impacts dating on Coast Live
-
The guys from hot band Imagine Dragons talk to us live from their European tour on Coast Live
-
What’s streaming on Netflix in July
-
-
‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor breaks silence on exit after pay equity battle
-
‘Game of Thrones’ star opens up about postpartum depression
-
Jay Thomas, ‘Cheers’ actor, dead at 69