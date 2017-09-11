Remembering 9/11 in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE Va.- 9/11/2017 marks 16 years since the attacks on nine eleven that took nearly three-thousand American lives.

Sixteen years later and the Hampton Roads community still promising to never forget.

“This is a day so we never forget what happened on 9/11”

As if no time has passed between now and that tragic day,

The community here in Chesapeake gathers together on the morning of nine-eleven to pay their respects at the Chesapeake nine-eleven memorial.

“Over that period of sixteen years anybody under that age of 25 has almost no memory of it so that’s why these events are so important to bring it back to the forefront of people’s minds. This is why we are still doing what we are doing sixteen years later,”

Even after the bells quit ringing and people are no longer gathered together in prayer, The Chesapeake memorial sits quietly in the Chesapeake city park 365 days a year.

“Think it was first grade I was on the bus on Tinker air force base Oklahoma the bus driver was yelling at my mom when I got on, turn on the tv turn on the tv the twin towers have been hit,” Brandyn Babman said

20-year old Brandyn Babman and his friends get together to play a game of basketball on the same court in the same park as the memorial.

They carry on their day like they do every Monday, but with more purpose

“We remember what happened but you know be with friends, be with family. Be with the ones you still have it’s nice you know, to hang out with friends,” Babman said.