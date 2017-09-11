× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Wetter and warmer

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Temperatures and rain chances will both be going up this week. The remnants of Hurricane Irma are pushing clouds in our direction and a few showers are possible late Tuesday and into early on Wednesday. There is even a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two.

Then we move back into a more summer-like pattern.

Our winds will flip around more to the south through most of the work week and into the weekend. That will mean more heat and more humidity. Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with heat index values in the upper 80s.

Just about every afternoon and evening we will have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1883 Heavy Rain: 2.66″ Norfolk

