ODU’s top receiver Jonathan Duhart expected to miss remainder of season

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion football team is 2-and-0 this season, but the year is not off on the right foot for Monarchs star receiver Jonathan Duhart.

The 6′ 3″ wide out is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken foot, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder revealed Monday.

“Jonathan needs surgery to have a screw placed in his foot,” Wilder explained. “It looks as if he’s going to be out for the year. We will pursue a medical redshirt for him.”

A medical redshirt would grant Duhart, a senior, an extra year of eligibility.

Last season, the Midlothian native started all 13 games at wide receiver, finishing second on the team with 48 receptions for 735 yards . He tied Zach Pascal, who’s now with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, with nine receiving touchdowns.

In 2015, Duhart finished second on the team with 47 receptions for 636 yards and tied for the team lead with eight touchdown grabs.

So far in 2017, Duhart hauled in ODU’s only two touchdown receptions, catching a pair of TDs in addition to 121 yards.