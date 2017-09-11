Norfolk International Airport sees cancellations as Irma moves

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk International Airport is reporting a number of flight cancellations as Tropical Storm Irma moves further into the U.S.

Florida’s largest airports including Orlando and Miami remained closed to assess damages caused by Irma. Direct flights from Norfolk to the Sunshine State are canceled as a result.

The Norfolk airport is also reporting canceled flights to and from Charlotte.

So far, 3 ORF-CLT flights are cancelled today. https://t.co/r0ZyludVvP — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 11, 2017

The airport has taken to its Twitter account to keep passengers updated.

Orlando International @MCO has cancelled all passenger service today. https://t.co/4vwaVqC7Kh — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 11, 2017

Jacksonville Airport @JAXairport is closed pending damage assessment. https://t.co/w4h7zstf6C — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 11, 2017

Tampa Airport @FlyTPA is closed today pending damage assessment. https://t.co/wh8f8EsP9j — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 11, 2017

The airport says, in total, 800 Delta flights are expected to be canceled.