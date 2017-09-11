NC Aquarium to host Trick or Treat Under the Sea for 13th year

MANTEO, N.C. – Trick or treating isn’t just for landlubbers anymore.

The N.C. Aquarium will host its annual Trick or Treat Under the Sea for the 13th year October 26-27 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets go on sale October 1 online and at the aquarium’s admissions windows.

Watch costumed divers swim with the sharks, meet Count Sharkula and Madame Octowitch and enjoy a rare chance to spot sea creatures and scurrying critters after dark. Local businesses and organizations will hand out surprises to trick or treaters.

Tickets are $13 plus tax. Aquarium members will receive a 10% discount. Children two years old and under get in free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.