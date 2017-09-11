× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Fringe impacts from Irma

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling the outside effects from Irma… The core of Irma is expected to stay well to our SW but Irma is a large system so we will still see some fringe impacts. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with cloud cover increasing through the day. Rain chances will be slim, with the best chance for the southern Outer Banks. It will be breezy today with east winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. The east winds will trigger some very minor tidal flooding during times of high tide this afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a better chance for rain. The extreme outer rain bands from Irma will mix in through the day, mainly during the afternoon and evening. It will still be breezy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph. Showers should clear out early Wednesday with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will relax on Wednesday.

Today: Clouds Building In, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E/SE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Irma continues to weaken as the center moves along the NW coast of Florida. Irma is centered about 60 miles north of Tampa, Florida and moving NNW and 18 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the northwestern coast of the Florida Peninsula this morning, cross the eastern Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia this afternoon, and move through southwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical storm this morning and to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the west of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Sep 11

Location: 28.9°N 82.6°W

Moving: NNW at 18 mph

Min pressure: 965 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Jose expected to linger over the western Atlantic for several days. Jose is centered about 255 miles NE of Grand Turk Island and moving NNW at 10 mph. Jose is then expected to move slowly toward the east and southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Steady weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 11

Location: 24.4°N 68.6°W

Moving: NNW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 968 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 11th

1883 Heavy Rain: 2.66″ Norfolk

