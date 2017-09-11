JBLE to host job fair later this week

JOINT BASE LANGLEY – EUSTIS, Va. – More than 50 employers will be participating in on Joint Base Langley – Eustis this Thursday Sept. 14.

The job fair is open to active duty, reserve and National Guard service members from all military branches,retirees, recently separated veterans and military spouses.

Employers include the Virginia Department of Transportation, Riverside Health Systems, Orion International, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),

Conley & Associates, Newport News Shipbuilding, Source for Teachers and more.

Job fair attendees should come “dressed for success,” says JBLE. They also recommend attendees have several copies of their resumes, because employers may conduct on-site interviews. For this reason, they also are asking for people not to bring minor children.

The Fort Eustis Club is located at 2123 Pershing Avenue, Fort Eustis, Va. For more information about the job fair, please call 757-878-4955.

Attendees without DoD identification cards must obtain a pass from the Visitor’s Center to the right of Fort Eustis’ Gate 1. Driver’s license, valid vehicle registration, safety inspection and proof of insurance are required to obtain access. All vehicles are subject to inspection.

Passengers are required to present a picture identification. Due to construction on I-64 and Fort Eustis Boulevard, please allow additional time to enter the installation.