Dare County has a new four legged deputy on the force

DARE Co., Va. – Bady (Bay-dee), a two year old Sable Shepard form Holland, is the newest deputy of the Dare County Sheriffs Department.

Currently in his fourth week of the six week training program at K2 Solutions, Bady was sworn in as an officer last Thursday Sept. 7, said DCSD.

He is training to be used for tracking, handler/apprehension and narcotics detection.

Deputy Greg Bennett has been the officer training with Bady. Officer Bennett says this is his second K9, and is thrilled to have Bady by his side.