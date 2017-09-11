Cooking causes late night fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a fire early Monday morning, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the residential structure.

The fire started because of careless cooking, and the the residence in the home were alerted by the smell of smoke, said Hampton Fire and Rescue.

Units respond to the fire located on the 100 block of Yorkshire Terrace at 12:36 a.m., and all occupants of the home had left the the inside of the structure by time they arrived.

It took crews 25 minutes to put out the fire that engulfed the attic of the home, and the residence sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the home, said Hampton Fire and Rescue.

No injuries to firefighters or residence were reported.

The Red Cross was contact, and is assisting the three adult and one child family.