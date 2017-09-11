CNU to announce final total raised in comprehensive campaign

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This coming Sunday Sept. 7, Christopher Newport University will celebrate the success of its first comprehensive campaign and announce the total dollar number raised by the University.

The gathering and celebration will be at The Great Lawn at 1 Avenue of the Arts, and start at 7:30 p.m.

Along with the financial announcement will be a light show, and a performance by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Defining Significance, is the name of the comprehensive campaign CNU started. The University’s goal was to raise $40 million dollars toward as variety of projects.

“A comprehensive campaign is a unique undertaking. It’s about elevating the level of support for the entire University. It’s not about raising money for just one program, project or building,” said the campaigns website

The campaigns website also said that the University’s goal is to use the money toward five key priorities: scholarships, faculty excellence and great teaching, programs of distinction, alumni house, and annual giving and unrestricted support.

The event is free and open to the public.