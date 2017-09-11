Live now: September 11 remembrance ceremony at 9/11 Memorial in New York City

Artist creates giant photo of toddler looking over U.S.-Mexico border wall

Posted 11:38 am, September 11, 2017, by

View of an artwork by French artist JR on the US-Mexico border in Tecate, California, United States on September 6, 2017, (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

TECATE, Calif. – A giant cutout photo of a toddler overlooking the border wall from Mexico into the United States was revealed Wednesday.

The artist, known as “JR,” hopes to prompt discussions about immigration, the Associated Press reported.

The 65-foot-tall photo of the boy is pasted onto scaffolding near the Tecate border crossing, about 40 miles southeast of San Diego.

The artist has created other large-scale portraits around the world, including in Paris and Rio de Janeiro, and a good portion of his recent artwork has focused on immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

The piece will stay in Tecate for one month.