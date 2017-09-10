Virginia Tech’s defense pitches a shutout against Delaware 27-0 in home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Hokiesports.com) - Greg Stroman returned a punt for a touchdown, Josh Jackson threw two touchdown passes and the Hokies’ defense recorded a shutout, lifting No. 18 Virginia Tech to a 27-0 victory over Delaware in a non-conference game at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, the Hokies moved to 2-0 on the season and 52-4 against non-conference opponents at Lane Stadium since 1996. Delaware fell to 1-1 on the year.

Tech’s defense held the Blue Hens to just 223 yards in helping coordinator Bud Foster recorded his 32nd shutout since taking over as the sole coordinator in 1996.

“It’s hard to do nowadays,” Foster said. “I think Delaware has an outstanding football program. I felt going into this game … I’ve known Danny [Rocco] for a long time, and I know he doesn’t take that job unless he has a chance to do some special things there. You’re talking about a tradition-rich program. They are an experienced program – they got 19 starters returning and a lot of upperclassmen. So yes, I’m proud of our kids and how they played … It’s a credit to our kids.”

Stroman broke a scoreless game late in the first quarter when he made a nice cut at the Virginia Tech 45 to dodge a would-be tackler and then went untouched 61 yards for the score.

“First thing I had to do was catch it,” Stroman said. “When I first looked upfield, a lot of guys just hadn’t been pinned, so I just hit and tried to go forward.”

Tech quarterback Josh Jackson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Travon McMillian and a 28-yard touchdown strike to Cam Phillips. Jackson completed 16 of 28 for 222 yards and the two scores on the day.

Jackson’s production came on a day in which the Hokies’ offense sputtered at times. Tech finished with just 303 yards.

“Obviously, we have a lot of things we need to work on, but I’m proud of them and the way that they played,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We got to get ready to go for the next one. Delaware, defensively, has a fine scheme. They know it well, they execute it very well and it gave us some problems offensively.”