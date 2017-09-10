× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: An almost fall-like feel to the air

An almost fall-like day on tap today! Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. The wind will continue to pick up out of the northeast at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding at times of high tide this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Increasing clouds during the day on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the mid 70s. It will continue to be breezy with winds out of the east and northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a chance for some rain to move in overnight.

Hurricane Irma’s eye is moving away from the lower Florida Keys. It remains a category 4 hurricane. Irma is expected to move over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today and tonight. We will most likely see some rain, wind and tidal flooding late Monday and Tuesday. We could see some rain linger into Wednesday with conditions drying out for Thursday. Highs will warm to the 80s Monday through Thursday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy. Winds: NE 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low and mid 70s. Winds: E 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma is still a category 4 hurricane. The storm is moving toward the NNW near 8 mph, and an increase in forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move over the Lower Florida Keys shortly, and then move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

10:00 AM EDT Sun Sep 10

Location: 24.8°N 81.5°W

Moving: NNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 929 mb

Max sustained: 130 mph

Hurricane Jose

Jose is still a category 4 hurricane and is moving toward the NW near 16 mph. It is passing well north of Puerto Rico. This general motion is expected to continue over the next 24 hours. A slower forward motion is expected later Monday into Tuesday as Jose begins to make a turn toward the north.

8:00 AM AST Sun Sep 10

Location: 21.2°N 65.3°W

Moving: NW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 944 mb

Max sustained: 130 mph

Hurricane Tracker

