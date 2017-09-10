Ready, set, ‘Skins: Redskins host Eagles in 2017 regular season opener

LANDOVER, Md. – Adios, offseason. Peace out, preseason. The regular season has arrived.

The Redskins open the 2017 season at home Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Washington has earned five consecutive victories against Philadelphia, dating back to 2014. With a win Sunday, the Redskins can record their first six-game winning streak in the series since the 1981-84 seasons.

Philadelphia may be the city of brotherly love, but there’s no affinity for “Cousins” in the Eagles locker room. In five career games against Philadelphia, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 124-of-195 passes for 1,579 yards with 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His 102.9 passer rating and 315.8 yards-per-game average in games against the Eagles are the best by any active NFL quarterback against Philadelphia (min. five games played).

Defensively, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has enjoyed similar success against the Eagles, as his 9.5 career sacks against Philadelphia lead all active NFL players. Last season, he registered 3.5 sacks against Philadelphia, including a game-clinching sackfumble in a 27-22 win in Week 14.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will be at FedEx Field for Sunday’s season opener. Follow Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) and Mitch Brown (@MitchBrownTV3) on Twitter for sights, sounds and updates and tune in to WTKR News 3 at 6:30pm and 11pm for comprehensive coverage of Washington’s season opener.