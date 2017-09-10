Norfolk man dies from injuries in Labor Day shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died from his injuries after being shot on Labor Day, according to police.

Police say his injuries were initially thought to be non-life threatening.

On September 4 just after 3 a.m. police responded to the 900 block of Tidewater Drive ,where they found a man who had been shot.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Melton of Norfolk.

Melton was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and died on Thursday, September 7.

This is being investigated as a homicide, according to Norfolk Police.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or text “NORFOLK” and your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES) if you have any information.