Crews search for missing swimmer off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. – Crews are searching for a missing teenage swimmer reported missing off a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach.

The teen was reported missing on Saturday, September 9 at 6:24 p.m.

The swimmer was last seen north of the jetties in Buxton, North Carolina.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, National Park Service, and Dare County EMS responded and a search of the area was conducted using a helicopter and spotlights Saturday night. Additional searches are being conducted Sunday.

