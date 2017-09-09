Williamsburg Police respond to domestic disturbance, find 14 pounds of marijuana

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Drug charges were handed out to a man and woman in Williamsburg on Friday after police found them both in possession of drugs.

Williamsburg Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Battery Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

When officers interviewed the man involved in the incident, he gave them false information regarding his identification.

He was eventually identified as 31-year-old Coshaun Bryant.

While confirmed his identity, officers found a suitcase with a large quantity of marijuana and other drugs in his possession.

Bryant was taken into custody and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with one count of Providing a False ID to Law Enforement, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, two counts of Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics, and two counts of Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics.

He was also found to have several outstanding charges in New York.

Approximately 14 pounds of marijuana and over $10,000 in cash was seized.

Warrants were also obtained for the female involved in the domestic disturbance.

She was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine L. Perry. Officers found her in possession of a small amount of marijuana and she was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of Justice.