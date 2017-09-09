Virginia Disaster Medical Assistance Team responds to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Disaster Medical Assistance Team is now responding to Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida.

The VA DMAT team is made up of 35 people, including physicians, nurses, medical technicians, and ancillary support personnel.

They respond to provide primary and acute care, triage of mass casualties, initial resuscitation and stabilization, advanced life support and preparation of sick or injured for evacuation.

They can be mobile within 6 hours of notification and are capable of arriving at a disaster site within 48 hours.

The team was notified Friday that they had been activated to respond.

Team members met in Norfolk at the Fire and Training Center before making their way to Dulles Airport.

On the way, they made stops in Williamsburg and Richmond to pick up more team members.

They will fly to Orlando, Florida to respond to relief efforts as Hurricane Irma passes through the state.

