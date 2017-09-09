Virginia Beach fifth-graders to participate in NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Bill Nye would say, “Science rules!”

More than 5,500 Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) fifth-graders will head to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana on September 15 to take part in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab Learning Day.

Students will head to Oceana and participate in a series of hands-on learning stations, meet STEM leaders throughout the military and Hampton Roads and see a special performance by the Navy’s elite flight demonstration team, The Blue Angels. This is just the second time in division history that an entire grade level has participated in a school activity.

They will also have the opportunity to meet and hear from U.S. Navy pilots, mechanics and support personnel to understand how STEM is part of their work and tour NAS Oceana aircraft.

The event is made possible through a combined partnership between VBCPS, NAS Oceanan and community partners such as NASA Langley, Tidewater Community College, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Old Dominion University, among others.

For more information about STEM Lab Learning Day, contact the VBCPS Department of School Leadership at (757) 263-1088.