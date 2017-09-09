Two charged in Williamsburg narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Two people have been charged after Williamsburg Police found drugs and a large amount of cash in a residence Friday evening.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., police responded to a residence located in the 4000 block of Battery Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the couple who had been verbally arguing.

When police initially interviewed the male, later identified as Coshaun Bryant, 31, it was discovered that Bryant had provided the officers with false information regarding his identity.

While in the process of confirming Bryant’s identity, police discovered a suitcase with a large amount of marijuana and other narcotics in his possession. They seized approximately 14 pounds of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash.

Bryant was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he was charged with one count of Providing a False ID to Law Enforcement, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, two counts of Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics and two counts of Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics.

Officers also discovered that Bryant has several outstanding charges in the state of New York. Warrants on the involved female, Jasmine L. Perry, 22, were also obtained. A small amount of marijuana was found in Perry’s possession during the investigation, and she was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of Justice. She was served without incident.