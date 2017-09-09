The Locker Room Show | September 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch deliver highlights from: Cox vs. Granby, Maury vs. Princess Anne, Tallwood vs. Ocean Lakes, Oscar Smith vs. Great Bridge (featuring the Tigers' 92nd straight district win), Lakeland vs. Indian River, Hickory vs. Nansemond River, Western Branch vs. King's Fork, Bayside vs. Green Run (featuring a 28 point second half comeback), Salem vs. First Colonial and Norcom vs. Booker T. Washington.

Plus, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Warwick vs. Hampton.