New frights added to Colonial Williamsburg’s annual “Haunting on Duke of Gloucester Street”

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and Colonial Williamsburg has a few new treats in store for its annual Halloween spectacular.

“Haunting on Duke on Gloucester Street” returns with the foundation’s first new ghost tour in almost 10 years – the Official Colonial Williamsburg Ghost Walk Junior – as well as two other new programs, “The Trial of a Patriot” and “Monsters, Mayhem and Musick.” The annual event will culminate in two days of trick-or-treating for guests and the one-night frightfest “The Mad Revenge of King George III.”

“The Official Colonial Williamsburg Ghost Walk Junior,” a lighter, less scarier program for families with children inspired by traditional tales, premiers October 5 and will run Thursdays-Sundays through October 29 and October 30-31. “The Trial of a Patriot” will be offered nightly from October 15-31, and “Monsters, Mayhem and Musick,” a part of the Governor’s Palace Concert Series, will run twice nightly on October 17, 24, and Halloween night.

Throughout October, the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg will display a special exhibition of 13 items from the Foudnation’s collections that capture 13 fears – including one that afflicted George Washington himself.

Special programs throughout October include themed tours, storytelling events and musical performances. These include the new program “Poison or Porphyria: Was King George III Really Mad?” on Fridays and Saturdays and “Nevermore!” a musical program featuring the works of Edgar Allen Poe on Halloween.

From October 27-31, during “A Colonial Williamsburg Halloween Harvest: Jack of the Lanterns,” visitors will get to see the Historic Area illuminated by hundreds of jack-o-lanterns. Special, Halloween-themed “spooky” carriage and ox-cart rides through the area will be available all five nights.

“The Mad Revenge of King George III” is a nightmare fantasy in which the American rebellion of 1776 has failed. In this immersive experience, guests will be able to step inside the King’s mind to chase an alternate reality as they face a descent into darkness. The program is one night only on October 28 from 7-9 p.m. and is recommended for guests age 13 and up.

Trick-or-treating registration is limited and requires a $2 ticket that supports Colonial Williamsburg’s education and preservation efforts. Tickets for “The Mad Revenge of King George III” are $25. Special tickets are required for spooky carriage rides and for other evening programs.

Art museum exhibits, programs and tours are included in Colonial Williamsburg and Art Museums admission with the exception of “Nevermore!” which requires a special $5 ticket.

Click here for more information and to get tickets or call (855) 296-6627.

