Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling’s son dies at 19

BOULDER, Co. – Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling’s son Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died Friday evening, according to Bolling himself.

TMZ broke the story, but Bolling confirmed the news on Twitter:

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Bolling, Jr., 19, was found dead in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended school. TMZ initially reported that the death was a suicide, but later said sources advised it was the result of a drug overdose. However, the elder Bolling said the cause of death is uncertain.

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Bolling left the network following reports of the host sending lewd text messages, which he denied. He previously hosted late afternoon talk show “The Specialists.” The network said the separation was “amicable.”

Fox News released a statement to TIME magazine about Bolling, Jr.’s death:

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.

