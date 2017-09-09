× First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 70s

An almost fall-like day on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. The wind will continue to pick up out of the northeast at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding at times of high tide Sunday afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Increasing clouds during the day on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the mid 70s. It will continue to be breezy with winds out of the east and northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a chance for some rain to move in overnight.

Hurricane Irma is moving away from Cuba and approaching the Florida keys . On the current forecast track, the core of Irma should stay to our southwest. We will most likely see some rain, wind and tidal flooding late Monday and Tuesday. We could see some rain linger into Wednesday with conditions drying out for Thursday. Highs will warm to the 80s Monday through Thursday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy. Winds: NE 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low and mid 70s. Winds: E 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma has slowed down a bit, and is moving away from Cuba. Life-threatening storm surge is expected in the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida. Irma remains a category 3 hurricane. A turn toward the NNW with an increase in forward speed is expected through late Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to cross the Lower Florida Keys Sunday morning and then move near or along the west coast of Florida Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Irma should then move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts.

11:00 PM EDT Sat Sep 9

Location: 23.5°N 81.0°W

Moving: NW at 6 mph

Min pressure: 933 mb

Max sustained: 120 mph

Hurricane Jose

Jose is still a category 4 hurricane, but is starting to weaken. Gradual weakening is expected during the next two days. Jose is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday.

11:00 PM AST Sat Sep 9

Location: 19.8°N 63.4°W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 944 mb

Max sustained: 130 mph

Hurricane Tracker

