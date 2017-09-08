× What to get (and not get) while preparing for a hurricane

We are facing the potential of serious storms in the next few days which means you need to be prepared.

HurricaneSafety.org has a safety checklist with everything you should have to be ready should a hurricane hit Hampton Roads.

As far as food goes, its important to stock up should you be stuck in your house for a few days,

But don’t run to the store and grab bread and milk. Be smart about what you stock up on!

The trick is to buy foods that don’t expire quickly and don’t need to be refrigerated. They should be easy to prepare, easy to eat and be high in protein to keep you full.

Here are a few things you can grab that will make being stuck at home a little bit more bearable: