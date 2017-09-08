Virginia Beach Police investigating two hit-and-run crashes believed to be related

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating two hit and run crashes that occurred Friday morning that are believed to be related.

At approximately 8:51 a.m. Friday morning, police dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian accident at Art Walker Auto Service at 2636 Dean Drive. It was reported that a vehicle was stolen and the driver hit an employee in the parking lot.

Two people were complaining of injuries, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A short time later, dispatchers received a report of a vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Hilber Street. The person reported that after the crash, the driver of the vehicle ran away.

It is believed that this vehicle is related to the hit and run with injuries reported on Dean Drive.

Officers are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police.