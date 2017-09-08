Troy Gentry of ‘Montgomery Gentry’ dies in helicopter crash

PHILADELPHIA — Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday.

The crash happened in Burlington County, New Jersey around noon, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Two people died in the crash. The other half of Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery, was not on the helicopter, according to WLEX. Troy Gentry was 50 years old.

A statement was released on Friday on behalf of Montgomery Gentry:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

A Montgomery Gentry concert planned for Friday at the airport was canceled an hour after the crash, according to the report.

Gentry and Montgomery have performed together since the 1990s and formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999. The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm,” and “Something to Be Proud Of” — which made it to #1 on the country music charts in 2005.

Gentry is survived by his wife and two children.