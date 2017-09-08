SUPERNATURAL, Wednesday 9/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“There’s Something About Mary” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

MARY VS. TONI BEVELL – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are alarmed when they learn hunters are being killed by suspicious “accidents” all over the country. They decide it is best to find Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and make sure she’s safe. Meanwhile, Toni (guest star Elizabeth Blackmore) is back in the states and she and Mary face off. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1221). Original airdate 5/11/2017.