Study Reveals Many Teen Drivers Are Overconfident
-
Chesapeake high school holds graduation, honors 2 seniors involved in fatal crash
-
Teen bicyclist struck by vehicle in Newport News suffers possible life threatening injuries
-
Man found guilty on charges in connection with Chesapeake teen’s death
-
Chesapeake school agrees to leave empty graduation chairs for students involved in fatal crash
-
Driver sideswipes teen walking to bus stop
-
-
Trial underway in the case of Chesapeake teen’s murder
-
Video: Black bear spotted crossing Indian River Road
-
Four apps to keep your family organized as kids head back to school
-
Several arrested in connection to Newport News bank robbery, one faces charges for previous robbery
-
School’s open, drive carefully
-
-
Court docs: Teen driver in deadly Indiana crash was going 107mph when she left the road
-
Trial continued for Uber driver accused of raping passenger
-
Consumer Reports: Safer senior driving