Revamped Bay Days is back in Hampton after two-year hiatus

HAMPTON, Va. – Bay Days is back!

The Bay Days Foundation presents its inaugural event, Racing to Save the Bay, from September 9-10 at its new home at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. Like it has in the past, this event will combine education on the Chesapeake Bay with family-friendly entertainment.

Bay Days was briefly put on hold in 2015 due to a lack of funding, and although it now goes by a different name, the event will offer the same fun you are used to. Food and craft vendors, live music and a fireworks show are some of the event’s highlights.

The 1980s band The Deloreans is this year’s headlining act, which will take the stage Saturday night at 8 p.m. Other acts include Motown revue The Rhondels, blues singer Bobby “Blackhat” Walters and country & bluegrass outfit The Mullins Sisters.

Tickets are $10 for adults for one day or $15 for a two-day pass. Children’s passes are $5 for one day, or you can get a free kid’s pass with every adult two-day ticket. Kids under age six get in free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Visit www.baydaysevents.com for more details. Click here for the full lineup of musical acts.