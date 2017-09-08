Portsmouth Police searching for missing woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating woman who went missing Friday night.

Police say 68-year-old Edna M. Randall was last seen in her home in the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue by her caregivers at 10 p.m. Friday. There is concern for her well-being due to a medical condition that requires constant supervision and medication.

Randall is a black female who is approximately 5 feet four inches tall and weights 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black capri pants with a white stripe on the sides, a black tank top, white shoes and she was carrying a red purse.

Anyone who has seen Edna M. Randall or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or contact Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.