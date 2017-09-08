Norfolk students evacuated after school bus runs into ditch

NORFOLK, Va. – Emergency crews responded to a school bus that ended up in a ditch on Sewells Road and E. Princess Anne Road Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:24 p.m. Police said the bus was trying to make a turn when the back tire slid into the ditch. A total of 28 students from Lake Taylor Middle School were on board at the time of the incident.

Norfolk Public Schools said that this incident will not be considered an “accident,” and that the driver misjudged the turn that caused the bus to go into the ditch. The driver is not at fault and will not be charged.

The students have all since been turned over to parents or to another bus. There were no injuries.

