HOOTEN & THE LADY season finale, Monday 9/12 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Caribbean” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

ALEX PUTS HER PERSONAL LIFE ON HOLD TO COME TO HOOTEN’S AID — Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) puts her wedding in jeopardy when she follows Hooten (Michael Landes) to an idyllic island in the Caribbean to hunt for the long lost pirate treasure. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Daniel O’Hara directed the episode written by Tony Jordan (#108). Original airdate 9/11/2017.