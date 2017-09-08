× Hampton Roads school districts start school year with teacher vacancies

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Just a few days into the new school year but some districts are still functioning without a full staff.

News 3 investigated whether or not there are teacher vacancies in your child’s school district. After receiving reports from all of the 7 cities in Hampton Roads, it is evident that almost every area is effected by open positions.

Here’s a break down of the numbers by city:

Norfolk: 47

-Khalilah Legrand, a spokesperson for the school told News 3 they continues to seek and interview candidates for classroom teaching positions, but long-term substitutes have been assigned to fill critical vacancies until the positions can be filled.

-Here is where the deficiencies are: 39 elementary, 6 secondary and 2 special education classroom teaching positions.

Portsmouth: 40

-Cherise Newsome, spokeswoman for Portsmouth Public Schools said the shortages are in critical areas like Special Education, Math and Science

-Short-term and long-term subs are being used

Suffolk: 20

-Spokeswoman Bethanne Bradshaw said this is around the same number of vacancies that Suffolk started the school year with last year.

-They are also using qualified long-term substitutes to fill the positions

-Some of the subs are finishing their teaching licenses and will be hired on permanently.

Chesapeake: 19

-Kellie Goral, spokesperson for the schools, said about half these positions are in the Special Education Dept.

-Vacancies at the secondary level are being filled by existing staff who are taking on extra blocks.

-Subs being used for now but the school system is still actively recruiting and hiring qualified candidates.

Newport News: 7

-Spokeswoman Michelle Price said they are at a 99.6% fill rate

-Vacancies are in Special Education, Marketing Technology, Technology Education and Physical Education.

Virginia Beach:5.4

-Lauren Nolasco, Director of Communications, said the 5.4 positions include full-time and part-time positions

-Using long-term subs but still hiring teachers.

Hampton: 0

-Hampton started their school year at 100% teaching capacity.