Pictures: Hurricane Irma damages Caribbean, Florida prepares for impact

Hurricane Irma has slightly weakened to a powerful Category four hurricane as it continues to move through the Caribbean, as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With winds reaching 150 mph, Irma’s hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Based on Irma’s projected path, which includes Florida’s heavily populated eastern coast, the enormous storm could create one of the largest mass evacuations in US history, CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties combined have about 6 million people.

The photo gallery attached shows the destruction already caused by Irma in the Caribbean, and how people are getting ready for its impact in Florida.

