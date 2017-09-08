First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and road closures
Coleman Bridge 8:00 AM
Road Work and Lane Closure Suspensions in North Carolina Starting Friday to Accommodate Evacuees
To aid with Hurricane Irma evacuations, starting Friday night at 7 p.m., NCDOT will suspend road work and lane closures on major highways that would impact traffic flow.
An exception to the lane closure plan is on I-85 between Henderson and the Virginia line in Vance and Warren Counties. It will remain in a two-way pattern with a single lane in each direction over 20 miles, as there are no additional lanes to open due to the nature of the construction project at that location.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
NEWPORT NEWS – Starting Wednesday, September 6, and lasting the next two weeks, motorists should expect nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows. Detours will be in place:
- 6-7, Sept. 10, Sept. 13-14, and Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- 8 and Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 9 and Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
MLK FREEWAY:
VA 164 West: Left lane closure on the on-ramp from Railroad Ave. to VA 164 West Friday, September 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
A 164 East: Alternating lane closures on the off-ramp to Port Norfolk Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 3-9
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-664 north to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 north will be closed as follows. Detour will be in place:
- September 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures westbound:
- September 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- September 9 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south September 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures westbound September 8 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:
- Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.
- CAUTION: I-64 west on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m.