First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS: Coleman Bridge 8:00 AM

Road Work and Lane Closure Suspensions in North Carolina Starting Friday to Accommodate Evacuees

To aid with Hurricane Irma evacuations, starting Friday night at 7 p.m., NCDOT will suspend road work and lane closures on major highways that would impact traffic flow.

An exception to the lane closure plan is on I-85 between Henderson and the Virginia line in Vance and Warren Counties. It will remain in a two-way pattern with a single lane in each direction over 20 miles, as there are no additional lanes to open due to the nature of the construction project at that location.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

NEWPORT NEWS – Starting Wednesday, September 6, and lasting the next two weeks, motorists should expect nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows. Detours will be in place:

6-7, Sept. 10, Sept. 13-14, and Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

8 and Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

9 and Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MLK FREEWAY:

VA 164 West: Left lane closure on the on-ramp from Railroad Ave. to VA 164 West Friday, September 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

A 164 East: Alternating lane closures on the off-ramp to Port Norfolk Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 3-9

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 north to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 north will be closed as follows. Detour will be in place: September 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures westbound: September 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 9 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south September 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures westbound September 8 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows: Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps. CAUTION: I-64 west on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.