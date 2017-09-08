Live now: FEMA, Health and Human Services officials discuss preps, response ahead of Hurricane Irma

First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and road closures

Posted 6:21 am, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22AM, September 8, 2017
 BRIDGE OPENINGS: 

Coleman Bridge 8:00 AM

 

Road Work and Lane Closure Suspensions in North Carolina Starting Friday to Accommodate Evacuees

To aid with Hurricane Irma evacuations, starting Friday night at 7 p.m., NCDOT will suspend road work and lane closures on major highways that would impact traffic flow.

An exception to the lane closure plan is on I-85 between Henderson and the Virginia line in Vance and Warren Counties. It will remain in a two-way pattern with a single lane in each direction over 20 miles, as there are no additional lanes to open due to the nature of the construction project at that location.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

NEWPORT NEWS – Starting Wednesday, September 6, and lasting the next two weeks, motorists should expect nightly closures at the on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) as follows. Detours will be in place:

  • 6-7, Sept. 10, Sept. 13-14, and Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • 8 and Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • 9 and Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MLK FREEWAY:

VA 164 West: Left lane closure on the on-ramp from Railroad Ave. to VA 164 West Friday, September 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
A 164 East: Alternating lane closures on the off-ramp to Port Norfolk Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 3-9

 

  • I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, single-lane closures and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
    • Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
      • September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
      • September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • The off-ramp from I-664 north to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
      • September 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
      • September 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 north will be closed as follows. Detour will be in place:
      • September 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

  • I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Alternating lane closures westbound:
      • September 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
      • September 9 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

 

  • I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
    • September 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

 

  • I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south September 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • At the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 5-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
    • Single-lane closures westbound September 8 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

 

  • I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:
    • Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.
    • CAUTION: I-64 west on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton.

 

  • Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Lane closures on September 5 will take place between noon and 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
      • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
      • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
      • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

 

  • Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m.

 

 