VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hurricane Irma continues to rip through the tropics and is expected to hit the United States over the weekend.

Although it's uncertain if Hampton Roads will negatively be affected by it, Dominion Energy is offering tips on what people should have at home.

They're advising everyone to have an emergency kit with a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries and more.

Dominion Energy tells News 3 they will be ready to work if power lines go down this weekend.