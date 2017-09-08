× ‘Eat This, Not That’ DIY nutrition tips for healthy school lunches

Win the school year with these easy DIY lunch ideas!

As most parents know, easy grab and go lunches for the kids are a necessity when it comes to saving time at the beginning of the school year. The problem is those easy snacks can be filled with preservatives, trans-fats and sodium.

Proper nutrition is key to keeping kids healthy and alert at school so Nutritionist Jim White came up with a few substitutes that are easy to make, easy on the budget and full of healthy nutrients.

He came in to share how to make a healthier lunchables, yogurt tubes and how to even get your kids to eat more fruit and less candy!