× Doctor says dead 2 year-old girl’s injuries consistent with severe physical abuse, according to court records

NORFOLK, Va. – New information that gives insight in how a 2-year-old girl died after being rushed to the hospital back in May.

Her mother and stepfather remained locked up being held without bond after authorities charged them with child abuse and malicious wounding.

Recently unsealed court records state that when Evalynn Arnold arrived at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters she had severe swelling of the brain, a lacerated liver and left kidney along with bruises to her head and face.

Norfolk Police were called to the 700 block of Lexington Street for an unresponsive child on May 25th. The girl was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. A few days later, Norfolk Police said the child died from her injuries.

Destiny Martin and Robert Griffis appeared in a Norfolk Juvenile Domestic Relations Court back in May. Martin could be heard crying as she made her way into the courtroom. Griffis showed no emotions in the courtroom.

Records indicate that Martin allegedly told investigators that she woke up at 3:30 a.m. and Griffis drove her to work with the little girl. It states that during the interview Griffis said he placed the child in her bed and he fell asleep. He allegedly said at 6:30 a.m. she was fine and at 7:30 a.m. he noticed that she was face down with her head in her pillow, then turned her over and noticed she was limp, according to court documents.

He said she was blue and not breathing an d he called 911.

Records state that a doctor at the hospital said the “child’s injuries were consistent with severe physical abuse.”

When Martin and Griffis were both charged with malicous wounding, child abuse with disregard of life and child abuse with serious injuries.

Both Martin and Griffis are scheduled to have another court hearing on October 12th.

The Medical Examiner told News 3 on Friday that cause and manner of death for the little girl is still pending.