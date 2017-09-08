Disney World to close for fifth time in history in preparation for Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, Fl. – As Hurricane Irma approaches the East Coast this weekend, Walt Disney World will close for what will be the fifth time in its 46-year history.

Its official website said the resort will close early on Saturday and will remain closed through Monday, September 11. Resort hotels will stay open.

The resort hopes to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12.

Here are the other times the resort has closed due to severe weather:

September 15, 1999 – Hurricane Floyd

September 4-5, 2004 – Hurricane Frances

September 26, 2004 – Hurricane Jeanne

October 7, 2016 – Hurricane Matthew

At the time of publication, Disney’s Blizzard Beach is the only park that is currently closed.

