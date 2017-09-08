ARROW, Wednesday 9/13 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:26 pm, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, September 8, 2017

Arrow — “Honor Thy Fathers” — Image AR521a_0151b.jpg — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Honor Thy Fathers” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CHASE CONTINUES TO TORMENT OLIVER — Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to the mayor’s office and faces one of his most pressing issues yet – the forced release of dozens of violent criminals prosecuted by Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra).  Meanwhile, a crate is delivered to Oliver’s office containing a mysterious corpse encased in concrete.  Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Sarah Tarkoff (#521).  Original airdate 5/10/2017.