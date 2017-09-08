9-1-1 please hold; Why Hampton Roads cities struggle hiring dispatchers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In an emergency, seconds count. When your life is on the line and you call 9-1-1 for help you don’t expect to hear a recording.

On March 8 that response was the reality of a third of callers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. when calling Chesapeake dispatch.

This is how the recording goes, “Please remain on the line, all Chesapeake 9-1-1 dispatchers are currently busy. Do not hang up as your call will be taken in the order it was received. If you hang up and call back it may take longer for your call to be answered.”

Out of 103 calls made during the hour on March 8, 31 of them were answered by this recording.

From the 9-1-1 tapes it was obvious some callers were frustrated and upset about being put on hold. They were heard saying “Are ya’ll going to answer the phone?” and “That’s not a good sign. I’m on hold for 9-1-1.”

According to officials with Chesapeake Police, right now the department is short 15 dispatchers. The large number of vacancies is one of the reasons callers are put on hold.

“A dispatcher can only answer one call at a time and they have to address that callers needs,” explained Lt. Richard Huttenbrauck with Chesapeake.

Meaning there are simply not enough people in the call center to take these emergency calls.

“Having fewer people in the room is even an extra pressure added on so it can be really really difficult,” explained Doreal Quarles, a dispatcher for the last eight-years. “It’s a need that has to be fulfilled and we all have to pitch in.”

